Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Entertainment

Nadia Jamil is back in the hospital

Posted: Jun 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/@njlahori

Actor Nadia Jamil finally has a bed, pillow, blanket and a room at the hospital. Taking to social media, the actor said that she had no idea what was going on but she had to get admitted because of a suspected infection.

She told fans and followers that the doctors did not think it was COVID-19. “My heart beat still high. Still haven’t eaten anything and legs still paining. Nausea still rocking the body. But Yaaaaay! huraaaah for small mercies,” she said.

Yaaaaaay! Ten hours later I gotta bed a pillow a blankie and a room. Shukar Alhamdolillah Still have no idea what’s going on. Only know they suspect an infection. They don’t think it’s covid. 🤷🏾‍♀️ My heart beat still high. Still haven’t eaten anything and legs still paining. Nausea still rocking the body. But Yaaaaay! huraaaah for small mercies… I can see a patch of sky from my window :))) I hope I get my regular meds soon, a hot meal and some water 🥘 Phir to paaahteeee on! But let’s just be grateful for the clean bed and pillow for now … food, water and meds still seem a few hours away. Covid has really overwhelmed the hospitals. Going to chew on jelly beans I found in my pocket till then🤷🏾‍♀️🖖🏾🍗🤦🏽‍♂️ #cancerdiaries #life #chemotherapy #gratitude #patience

She said that the novel coronavirus had overwhelmed hospitals and she was grateful to have a clean bed and pillow. She hoped that the doctors would put her back on her regular medicines, a hot meal and water soon.

The actor is currently in the UK for treatment. She was diagnosed with breast cancer back in March and has been keeping fans updated with her health via social media.

