Nadia Jamil is back in the hospital

Actor Nadia Jamil finally has a bed, pillow, blanket and a room at the hospital. Taking to social media, the actor said that she had no idea what was going on but she had to get admitted because of a suspected infection.
She told fans and followers that the doctors did not think it was COVID-19. “My heart beat still high. Still haven’t eaten anything and legs still paining. Nausea still rocking the body. But Yaaaaay! huraaaah for small mercies,” she said.
She said that the novel coronavirus had overwhelmed hospitals and she was grateful to have a clean bed and pillow. She hoped that the doctors would put her back on her regular medicines, a hot meal and water soon.
The actor is currently in the UK for treatment. She was diagnosed with breast cancer back in March and has been keeping fans updated with her health via social media.