Mehreen Jabbar shares throwback from Harjaee

Filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar recently took fans back to 2002 with a throwback from the drama serial Harjaee.
Starring Atiqa Odho, Faisal Rehman, Faysal Quraishi and Yasir Nawaz, this was the first commercial TV serial “in which Atiqa played a woman who had all these men wrapped around her finger”.
View this post on Instagram
Throwback to ‘Harjaee’ (2002), the first ‘commercial’ TV serial in which Atiqa played a woman who had all these men wrapped around her finger. 🙂 @faisalrehmanofficial @faysalquraishi @itsyasirnawaz #atiqaodho #khayaamsarhadi #pakistan #pakistanidrama #tvserials #tv #pakistandrama
The show was telecast on Indus Vision, directed by Jabbar and was written by Zoha Hasan. You can watch the promo here.