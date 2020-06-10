Mehreen Jabbar shares throwback from Harjaee

Filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar recently took fans back to 2002 with a throwback from the drama serial Harjaee.

Starring Atiqa Odho, Faisal Rehman, Faysal Quraishi and Yasir Nawaz, this was the first commercial TV serial “in which Atiqa played a woman who had all these men wrapped around her finger”.

The show was telecast on Indus Vision, directed by Jabbar and was written by Zoha Hasan. You can watch the promo here.