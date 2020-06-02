Maya Ali hits four million followers on Instagram

Maan Mayal actor Maya Ali has four million people following her on Instagram.

Sharing a photo with a cake on her social media on Sunday, the Parey Hut Love star thanked her fans and followers for all the love and support.

“Some meetha pyaar to my growing insta family.#4M #grateful” she wrote.

So far, Aiman Khan is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, surpassing Mahira Khan. She has 6.2 million. She is followed by Mahira Khan with 6 million followers.

Aiman and Mahira are closely followed by Ayeza Khan who has 5.9 million, and Sajal Aly who got 5.7 million.