Friday, June 12, 2020  | 19 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Masha Pasha wishes we knew our folklore better

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Masha Pasha wishes we knew our folklore better

Photo: File

Actor Mansha Pasha took to Twitter to clarify a few things about her new drama serial.

As details about the drama, Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida, became available online, netizens started speculating that it was a rip-off of a Bollywood film Judaai (1997) starring Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar.

She said: “A story may be inspired but not necessarily from where you think. If only we knew our own folklore a bit better! (For all those tweeting at me for my upcoming drama).”

According to HUM TV, the story is about a middle-class couple, Zahid Ahmed and Sonya Hussyn, and how they navigate through life, love and desire for more money.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mansha Pasha Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida Sonya Hussyn
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter
Pakistani actor Tariq Malik passes away
Pakistani actor Tariq Malik passes away
Stage actor Mirza Akhtar Shirani passes away in Karachi
Stage actor Mirza Akhtar Shirani passes away in Karachi
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
Have you seen the Ertugrul Ghazi statue in Lahore?
Have you seen the Ertugrul Ghazi statue in Lahore?
Nadia Jamil wants people stop assuming things about her
Nadia Jamil wants people stop assuming things about her
Nadia Jamil opens up about her boys
Nadia Jamil opens up about her boys
Shaniera says that skin colour doesn’t matter in a marriage
Shaniera says that skin colour doesn’t matter in a marriage
The slow and silent death of Pashto film industry
The slow and silent death of Pashto film industry
Mahira Khan wants you to watch this documentary right now
Mahira Khan wants you to watch this documentary right now
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.