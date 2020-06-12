Masha Pasha wishes we knew our folklore better

Actor Mansha Pasha took to Twitter to clarify a few things about her new drama serial.

As details about the drama, Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida, became available online, netizens started speculating that it was a rip-off of a Bollywood film Judaai (1997) starring Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar.

She said: “A story may be inspired but not necessarily from where you think. If only we knew our own folklore a bit better! (For all those tweeting at me for my upcoming drama).”

— manshapasha (@manshapasha) June 12, 2020

According to HUM TV, the story is about a middle-class couple, Zahid Ahmed and Sonya Hussyn, and how they navigate through life, love and desire for more money.