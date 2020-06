Actor Marwa Hocane can’t wait to travel again. She took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her trip to Germany.

“Socha kya kabhi yeh tu ne? Aye tum kahan se ho? Jaogay kahan yeh Socha? Nahin ray Nahin,” she said, quoting singer and actor Ali Zafar’s song Nahi ray Nahi in a caption on Instagram.