Mansha Pasha is not happy with the response to COVID-19

Actor Mansha Pasha feels very strong about how the country has dealt with the pandemic. The actor recently took to social media to call some people out.



The Laal Kabootar actor tweeted: “People who wanted lockdown were called ‘elite’, doctors who cautioned were called ‘political doctors’ and now the regular awaam, unable to follow the ill communicated and unenforced SOPs is called ‘jahil’ wah.”

Earlier, the actor took to social media to tell fans that her latest drama serial was not based on a Bollywood food but Sindhi folklore.

As details about the drama, Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida, became available online, netizens started speculating that it was a rip-off of a Bollywood film Judaai (1997) starring Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar.

She said: “A story may be inspired but not necessarily from where you think. If only we knew our own folklore a bit better! (For all those tweeting at me for my upcoming drama).”