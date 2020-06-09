Tuesday, June 9, 2020  | 16 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan wants you to watch this documentary right now

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Mahira Khan wants you to watch this documentary right now

Photo: Instagram/@mahirahkhan

To understand what’s going on in the US right now, actor Mahira Khan wants her fans and followers to watch Ava DuVernay’s 2016 documentary 13th.

Taking to Twitter, the Verna star said: “The documentary you need to watch right right now – 13th on Netflix…thank you for this.”

According to the actor, the film is also available to watch on YouTube.

In 13th, the filmmaker explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation’s prisons are disproportionately filled with African-Americans.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mahira Khan netflix
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter
Nida Yasir to share totkas for coronavirus on her show
Nida Yasir to share totkas for coronavirus on her show
Nida Yasir and husband dismiss fake news regarding their health
Nida Yasir and husband dismiss fake news regarding their health
Sakina Samo says she is not dead
Sakina Samo says she is not dead
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal share sun-kissed selfie
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal share sun-kissed selfie
JK Rowling loves this Pakistani girl’s illustration for The Ickabog
JK Rowling loves this Pakistani girl’s illustration for The Ickabog
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Pakistan’s music archives go digital with @pesh.kash
Pakistan’s music archives go digital with @pesh.kash
Maya Ali hits four million followers on Instagram
Maya Ali hits four million followers on Instagram
Azaan Sami Khan wishes his son on his birthday
Azaan Sami Khan wishes his son on his birthday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.