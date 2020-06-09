Mahira Khan wants you to watch this documentary right now

To understand what’s going on in the US right now, actor Mahira Khan wants her fans and followers to watch Ava DuVernay’s 2016 documentary 13th.



Taking to Twitter, the Verna star said: “The documentary you need to watch right right now – 13th on Netflix…thank you for this.”

The documentary you need to watch right right now – 13th on @netflix Directed by @ava , thank you for this🙏🏼



Also I believe it’s available on YouTube for free!! pic.twitter.com/ZbldeQB9Ro — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 8, 2020

According to the actor, the film is also available to watch on YouTube.

In 13th, the filmmaker explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation’s prisons are disproportionately filled with African-Americans.