Wednesday, June 3, 2020  | 10 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Mahira Khan hopes this pandemic is over soon

Posted: Jun 3, 2020
Posted: Jun 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Instagram/@mahirahkhan

Actor Mahira Khan recently took to social media and asked her fans: “Do you wake up every day hoping to hear it’s over? Same.”

Responding immediately to the actor’s post, Marwa Hocane said: “Yes please!”

Earlier, Khan shared a post about Verna’s Power di Game, a rap by Shoaib Mansoor.

The actor said that she had asked Shoaib to send her a translation of the lyrics. “This rap that Shoaib Mansoor wrote holds true for the whole world it seems like it. But till when will we let power rule the game,” she wrote in the caption.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
