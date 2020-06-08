Monday, June 8, 2020  | 15 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa tease fans with Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad poster

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa tease fans with Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad poster

Photo: Official poster

Actor Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa took to Instagram on Sunday night to share the poster of their upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

The Verna star wrote: “Kabhi yeh socha hai, note per Quaid-e-azam Ki tasveer kyun hai?”

Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza’s film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Mustafa. Khan stars opposite him. The film is expected to release this Eidul Azha.

Qureshi and Meerza have had past hits such as Na Maloom Afraad and Actor In Law as well as Load Wedding.

Their second film, Fatman, that is about an accidental superhero and stars Ahmed Ali Butt in the lead role, doesn’t have a release date yet.

Fahad Mustafa Mahira Khan Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad
 
