Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegation

Singer Justin Bieber has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman back in 2014.

He took to Twitter to say that “this story is factually impossible”, and adding that he will be “working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action”.

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

According to The Guardian, the singer was accused by a woman who identified herself as Danielle and withheld her last name. In a tweet, which has since been deleted, along with the account, she claimed that she met Bieber when she was 21, and he was 20, at a music event in Austin.

“She claimed that on March 9, after he performed a surprise set, Bieber invited Danielle and her friends to the Four Seasons hotel, where he took her to a separate room and assaulted her. The Guardian was not able to contact the woman to seek comment. She has given no further details of the allegations other than her Twitter post,” reported the news website.



Over the weekend, Rivderdale star Cole Sprouse and actor Ansel Elgort also denied sexual assault allegations.

False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. 2 — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

Vulture reported that he denied an allegation of sexual assault leveled at him by an anonymous Twitter account earlier in the day, saying the accusations were “the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me.”