Ishrat: Made in China’s official cast revealed

The cast of Mohib Mirza’s first feature upcoming film Ishrat Made in China has been unveiled on Monday.

Taking to their Instagram accounts, the cast posted official posters of the film.

However, Sanam Saeed said that these posters are just cast reveal and not the character looks. Mirza decided to reveal the cast just to keep everyone hooked.

“Its been a long time coming! While we have no idea where cinema is headed in the near future, we thought we’d still keep you hooked,” said Saeed. “Thrilled to be part of Ishrat Made in China (a Muhib Mirza Film). Here’s a glimpse from ‘The Cast Reveal’ for you all, not the character looks!”

Sharing the poster from the film, designer Hassan Shehryar Yasin (HSY) announced his debut as an actor. He revealed that Mirza had written a role especially for him.

“Proud to officially announce my debut as an actor! When Muhib contacted me and told me that he had written a movie role especially for me, I couldn’t say no,” reads the post.

“I was excited for a new experience for sure but I was even more impressed by was the incredible professionalism on set, the mind-blowing creativity, the jaw-dropping locations, the electrifying and gripping action sequences, the most gifted and talented cast and crew and for a director who believed in not just me, but in all of us and got the best out of us.”

HSY remarked that this has perhaps been one of the most thrilling experiences of his life and he is honoured to be a part of this movie.

Earlier, The cast and crew of Ishrat: Made in China tested negative for Covid-19. The film’s team was stranded in Thailand for weeks due to travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actors took to social media to share the information. Shamoon Abbasi took to Facebook to reveal that he has also tested negative.

The cast of Ishrat Made In China includes Mohib Mirza, Shamoon Abbasi, Sanam Saeed, Mani, Sara Loren, Nayyar Ejaz, Shabbir Jaan and Ali Kazmi.

The movie will introduce fashion designer HSY in a negative role. The film is an action flick which revolves around gang rivalries and is scheduled for release in 2020. This film is Mohib Mirza’s directorial debut.



