Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share adorable selfie with fans

Actor Iqra Aziz took to Instagram to shower her husband, actor Yasir Hussain, with some love on Wednesday.

Sharing an adorable selfie, the Jhooti star said that she surprised her husband and just couldn’t stay away. “I am a chipkuu only for him.” Her husband also posted a response to her post.

Meanwhile, Yasir paid tribute to actor Meera. He shared a clip from Asim Raza’s film Paray Hut Love.

Earlier, the couple welcomed the mango season with matching yellow outfits.

Taking to his Instagram, Hussain shared that the kurta that he is wearing has been gifted by wife.