Wednesday, June 24, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share adorable selfie with fans

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share adorable selfie with fans

Photo: Instagram

Actor Iqra Aziz took to Instagram to shower her husband, actor Yasir Hussain, with some love on Wednesday.

Sharing an adorable selfie, the Jhooti star said that she surprised her husband and just couldn’t stay away. “I am a chipkuu only for him.” Her husband also posted a response to her post.

View this post on Instagram

Zindagi aaj kal 😷 me and my wife @iiqraaziz ❤️

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131) on Jun 23, 2020 at 11:54pm PDT

Meanwhile, Yasir paid tribute to actor Meera. He shared a clip from Asim Raza’s film Paray Hut Love.

Earlier, the couple welcomed the mango season with matching yellow outfits.

Taking to his Instagram, Hussain shared that the kurta that he is wearing has been gifted by wife.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Iqra Aziz Yasir Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Criminal complaint filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar
Criminal complaint filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar
Tariq Aziz, the ultimate Pakistani game show host
Tariq Aziz, the ultimate Pakistani game show host
Hadiqa Kiani sings in Turkish for Ertugrul tribute
Hadiqa Kiani sings in Turkish for Ertugrul tribute
NAB recovers Rs1.95b from director Lucky Ali's fraudulent housing societies
NAB recovers Rs1.95b from director Lucky Ali’s fraudulent housing societies
Saba Hamid celebrates birthday following proper SOPs
Saba Hamid celebrates birthday following proper SOPs
Celebrities remember Tariq Aziz as an icon of their childhood
Celebrities remember Tariq Aziz as an icon of their childhood
Sushant Singh's last film Dil Bechara to release online
Sushant Singh’s last film Dil Bechara to release online
Asim Azhar buys mom a Toyota Fortuner: guess the price
Asim Azhar buys mom a Toyota Fortuner: guess the price
Alamgir, legendary singer, is not dead: fact-check
Alamgir, legendary singer, is not dead: fact-check
ICYMI: Here's the ultimate guide to Sabiha Khanum's best films
ICYMI: Here’s the ultimate guide to Sabiha Khanum’s best films
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.