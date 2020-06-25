Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share adorable selfie with fans

Actor Iqra Aziz took to Instagram to shower her husband, actor Yasir Hussain, with some love on Wednesday.
Sharing an adorable selfie, the Jhooti star said that she surprised her husband and just couldn’t stay away. “I am a chipkuu only for him.” Her husband also posted a response to her post.
apni shareek e Hayaat se mohabbat ka izhaar karty rehna chahiye . privately aur publicly bhi . kuch logon ko yeh sahi lagta hai kuch ko nahi. kuch logon ko mai janta hun jo dosron ki biviyon ko ghoorty hain aur apni ko dekhty bhi nahi. kuch apni hi bivi se sharmaty hain . mujhy apni bivi se bohot pyaar hai aur uska izhaar karny mai mai na kanjoosi karta hun aur na kisi ki parwah. koi kya sochta hai aur bolta hai mujhy fark nahi parta. aap ko bhi nahi parna chahiye . be happy and love your wife 😘 @iiqraaziz p.s thanks for this beautiful shirt @hassanhayatkhan
Meanwhile, Yasir paid tribute to actor Meera. He shared a clip from Asim Raza’s film Paray Hut Love.
pary hut love k is gany mai meera jee ki performance kamaal hai . @nigahjee ki choreography aur @asimrazatvf ki direction ka bhi kamaal hai @hadiqakianiofficial aur @azaanskhn ki maharat bhi hai magar meera jee ki screen presence ka koi Jawaab nahi. aik Film ki heroin kesi dikhti hai aur kesy camera ko dekhti hai yeh koi meera jee se seekhy . she ate every one else in this song followed by Hajmula . i’m in love with her once again . jeo meera jee .. aap aik hi hain 😘
Earlier, the couple welcomed the mango season with matching yellow outfits.
Taking to his Instagram, Hussain shared that the kurta that he is wearing has been gifted by wife.