Thursday, June 4, 2020  | 11 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

ICYMI: Abbas Carpets featured on American TV show Succession

Posted: Jun 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
ICYMI: Abbas Carpets featured on American TV show Succession

Photo: Official poster

Have you been watching the Roy family drama Succession? If yes, keep an eye on the floor because Lahore-based Abbas Carpets have been featured quite a few times.

Sharing a screengrab from the show, Abbas Carpets’ took to Instagram to share the news with fans of the show: “How many of you binge-watched Succession while quarantining? If you watch closely you’ll spot multiple of our favourite Abbas Carpets in their various homes. The Roy’s may be hot messes, but they sure have great taste!”

HBO’s Succession narrates the story of the Roys, a family known for controlling the biggest media and entertainment company (many believe this is a story about the Murdoch family). The show revolved around how their world changes when their father steps down from the company.

The show stars Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Peter Friedman and many others.

