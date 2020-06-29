HSY posts adorable birthday wish for his ‘muse’ Vaneeza Ahmed

Pakistani designer and actor Hassan Sheheryar Yasir (HSY) took to social media to wish model Vaneeza Ahmed on her birthday.

“My love for Vaneeza dates back to 1994 when we first met and immediately became friends,” said the designer. “In the years to come, we would work together, travel the world together, dare to create new ideas and help build an industry that now thrives in all major cities of Pakistan.”

He shared that they both share one thing in common that truly binds them is their drive and ambition to do better than the last time.

“Happy Birthday my forever Muse and twin. I love you and cherish all the laughter we have shared and look forward to all the adventures that lay ahead,” said HSY.

Earlier the designer shared a the poster from the film Ishrat Made in China and announced his debut as an actor. He revealed that Mirza had written a role especially for him.