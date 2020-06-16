Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Have you seen Fahad Mirza’s masterpiece?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Have you seen Fahad Mirza’s masterpiece?

Photo: Fahad Mirza/ Instagram

Actor, model and plastic surgeon Fahad Mirza recently took to social media to show off his sculpting skills on his masterpiece ‘Hope’.

He’s been working on this sculpture since the lockdown started back in March.

Taking to Instagram Mirza said that the sculpture was finally complete.

“Finally I have some semblance of satisfaction….she is now complete. There was this nagging feeling….that something was missing,” he wrote in the caption.

He shared that the sculpture, Hope, was missing a soul.

“The question was, how do I give her a soul….ahh….yes….Eyes!! Eyes are the windows to the soul! So ladies and gentlemen….our Hope is no longer blind, nor a cruel, cold hearted diety….but a loving, welcoming symbol of hope.”

Earlier he took to Instagram and shared that he is exploring his creative side while staying at home.

Sharing a photograph of the sculpture he made, he wrote, “She is finally complete! I think one of the most beautiful sights in nature is a woman coming out of the water, and that is what our sculpture is shown doing.”

He also asked fans to suggest a name for the sculpture and said let’s see how creative they can be with it.

