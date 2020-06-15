Have you heard Haniya Aslam’s new song?

Pakistani-Canadian singer and songwriter Haniya Aslam is out with a new track called ‘Ayi Re’.

Taking to Instagram, Aslam said that this was her minstrel song. “It’s a result of two decades of following the call of music and letting it take me wherever. Countless journeys, drives, flights, cities, friendships later I’ve returned home, but the adventure is far from over,” she wrote in her caption.

“This is simply the beginning of a whole new journey. And I can’t wait to see where we go from here,” she added.

If you’ve already heard the song and can’t get it out of your head, you can also set Ayi Re as your caller tune on all major cell services in Pakistan.