Monday, June 15, 2020  | 23 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Have you heard Haniya Aslam’s new song?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Have you heard Haniya Aslam’s new song?

Photo: Instagram/@citrushaniya

Pakistani-Canadian singer and songwriter Haniya Aslam is out with a new track called ‘Ayi Re’.

Taking to Instagram, Aslam said that this was her minstrel song. “It’s a result of two decades of following the call of music and letting it take me wherever. Countless journeys, drives, flights, cities, friendships later I’ve returned home, but the adventure is far from over,” she wrote in her caption.

“This is simply the beginning of a whole new journey. And I can’t wait to see where we go from here,” she added.

If you’ve already heard the song and can’t get it out of your head, you can also set Ayi Re as your caller tune on all major cell services in Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aye Ri Haniya Aslam
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Mahira Khan considers beau Salim Karim a blessing
Mahira Khan considers beau Salim Karim a blessing
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter
Pakistani actor Tariq Malik passes away
Pakistani actor Tariq Malik passes away
Stage actor Mirza Akhtar Shirani passes away in Karachi
Stage actor Mirza Akhtar Shirani passes away in Karachi
Have you seen the Ertugrul Ghazi statue in Lahore?
Have you seen the Ertugrul Ghazi statue in Lahore?
Nadia Jamil opens up about her boys
Nadia Jamil opens up about her boys
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
Nadia Jamil wants people stop assuming things about her
Nadia Jamil wants people stop assuming things about her
Shaniera says that skin colour doesn’t matter in a marriage
Shaniera says that skin colour doesn’t matter in a marriage
Mahira Khan wants you to watch this documentary right now
Mahira Khan wants you to watch this documentary right now
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.