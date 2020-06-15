Monday, June 15, 2020  | 23 Shawwal, 1441
Entertainment

Haroon wants his Les Paul back

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Haroon wants his Les Paul back

Photo: file

If you have Haroon’s Epiphone Starburst Les Paul, the singer wants it back. In a recent post on Instagram, the singer and songwriter said that someone walked out with his Les Paul guitar from his office in Islamabad.

Sharing a set of throwback photos from a photoshoot with photographer Tapu Javeri, the singer said said: “Wattay pose with my Epiphone starburst Les Paul. Someone walked off with it from my Unicorn Black office in Islamabad 4 years ago. Can you please return it.”

Talking about the photos, the singer said that he loved the triple exposure Tapu did on the second photo.

haroon
 
