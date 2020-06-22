HappyBirthdayHamzaAliAbbasi trends on actor’s birthday

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi turned 36 on Tuesday. His fans and followers wished him on social media till #HappyBirthdayHamzaAliAbbasi started trending on Twitter.

The star of Maula Jatt Returns tweeted at his fans and said: “Thank you so much for this and thank you to everyone who wished me with such nice duas. Please remember me in your prayers. I am eternally thankful to Allah for his mercy and blessings.”

#HappyBirthdayHamzaAbbasi <– Thankyou so much for this ❤️ and thank you to everyone who wished me with such nice duas. Please remember me in ur prayers. I am eternally thankful to Allah for his mercy and blessings. — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) June 23, 2020

His wife, former actor Naimal Khawar, shared adorable photos on Instagram and said that her husband was a man with a heart of gold.

“Thank you for lighting up my world every day. Happy birthday my love,” she wrote in the caption.

Abbasi shared Naimal’s post on his Instagram story and said: “Haye Allah” with a heart emoji.

Hamza and Naimal got married last August after which she quit acting. Earlier, Abbasi had announced that he was quitting the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey. He now uses social media to express his views on different issues while his wife keeps fans updated by sharing photos.