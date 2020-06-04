Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal share sun-kissed selfie

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and his wife, Naimal Khawar Khan, shared a sun-kissed selfie with their fans on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Naimal shared two phtos and asked fans to swipe right. The first photo was a selfie. In the second photo, the couple was looking straight ahead. According to Naimal, they were looking for directions.

The Return of Maula Jatt star shared two selfies with his wife and had a simple heart emoji as the caption.

Back in March, Abbasi decided to pick up some carpentry skills and made a table with his wife.

Taking to her Instagram, Kahwar shared a behind the scenes clip of Abbasi making the table. She said: “Staying at home can be fun too.”

Last year, Abbasi announced that he was leaving the industry to pursue Islam.

He shot to fame after acting in Waar and Main Hoon Shahid Afridi in 2013, his first appearance was in short film, The Glorious Resolve (2010).

Fans swooned over Hamza’s performance and on-screen pairing with Sajal Aly in Alif. His character opposite Maya Ali in critically acclaimed Mann Mayal made him a household name.