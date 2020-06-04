Thursday, June 4, 2020  | 11 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal share sun-kissed selfie

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal share sun-kissed selfie

Photo: File

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and his wife, Naimal Khawar Khan, shared a sun-kissed selfie with their fans on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Naimal shared two phtos and asked fans to swipe right. The first photo was a selfie. In the second photo, the couple was looking straight ahead. According to Naimal, they were looking for directions.

The Return of Maula Jatt star shared two selfies with his wife and had a simple heart emoji as the caption.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Hamza Ali Abbasi (@realhamzaaliabbasi) on Jun 3, 2020 at 4:56pm PDT

Back in March, Abbasi decided to pick up some carpentry skills and made a table with his wife.

Taking to her Instagram, Kahwar shared a behind the scenes clip of Abbasi making the table. She said: “Staying at home can be fun too.”

Last year, Abbasi announced that he was leaving the industry to pursue Islam.

He shot to fame after acting in Waar and Main Hoon Shahid Afridi in 2013, his first appearance was in short film, The Glorious Resolve (2010).

Fans swooned over Hamza’s performance and on-screen pairing with Sajal Aly in Alif. His character opposite Maya Ali in critically acclaimed Mann Mayal made him a household name.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hamza Ali Abbasi Naimal Khawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari tie the knot
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari tie the knot
Sadaf wasn’t the reason behind my separation with Syra: Shahroz
Sadaf wasn’t the reason behind my separation with Syra: Shahroz
What’s going on with PTV’s YouTube channel?
What’s going on with PTV’s YouTube channel?
Wahaj Ali misses his bff Maya Ali
Wahaj Ali misses his bff Maya Ali
Wedding bells: actors Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood get hitched
Wedding bells: actors Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood get hitched
Have you seen this documentary on Pakistan’s climate change crisis?
Have you seen this documentary on Pakistan’s climate change crisis?
Nida Yasir and husband dismiss fake news regarding their health
Nida Yasir and husband dismiss fake news regarding their health
Nida Yasir to share totkas for coronavirus on her show
Nida Yasir to share totkas for coronavirus on her show
Here’s how Saba Qamar spent her Eid
Here’s how Saba Qamar spent her Eid
Shattered beyond repair, Adnan Siddiqui on musician Wajid Khan's death
Shattered beyond repair, Adnan Siddiqui on musician Wajid Khan’s death
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.