Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
Hamza Ali Abbasi begs for forgiveness from all

Posted: Jun 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Hamza Ali Abbasi begs for forgiveness from all

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has asked for forgiveness from everyone he has ever hurt.

Taking to Twitter, he said that he had wanted to do this for a while and was finally using his platform to ask for forgiveness.

“Been wanting to do this for a while so here goes: I want to use this platform whr my voice reaches many to apologise to anyone & everyone who i have ever hurt by my words or actions in my past. Please i beg u to forgive me…. I AM SORRY….Please… FORGIVE ME,” reads his tweet.

Abbasi tied the knot in August last year after which his wife Naimal Khawar Khanbid also left acting.

He announced that he was quitting the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey a few months after his marriage. He now uses social media to express his views on different issues while his wife keeps fans updated by sharing photos.

