Hadiqa Kiani educates Ushna Shah on Pakistan’s music scene

Time and again Pakistani actor Ushna Shah’s unpopular opinion has gotten her into hot water. This time Hadiqa Kiani decided to school the actor over her latest remarks over Pakistani female singers.

In a recent tweet that has now been deleted, she asked why all female vocalists for OST’s in Pakistan, apart from Aima Baig and Quratulain Baloch, were “mediocre at best.” When someone brought up Hadiqa Kiani’s name, she said: “Ehn” in response.

After seeing her comment, Kiani quickly responded with some food for thought. She schooled the starlet by sharing a long list of brilliant female vocalists from Pakistan.

“Women need to support women so I think it would be really cool if we gave her some songs from Pakistani female singers,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Shah later issued an apology and blamed the incident to her “late-night deliriousness”. She went onto add that she criticised the OST sung by Kiani for her upcoming drama “as a fan”.

Aima Baig also shared her thoughts on Shah’s remarks and said she respects what the actress said, adding that Kiani is “already a legendary artist for all of us”.

Baig further said, “There are many other young talented girls that are out there too who should be given a chance and be given the assurity that their dreams will also come true not today maybe, but tomorrow isn’t too far either.”

