Farhan Saeed pays tribute to Umer Sharif

Singer turned actor Farhan Saeed is celebrating Pakistan’s living legends by paying a heartfelt tribute to them on social media.

Taking to Instagram, he said that he would celebrate living legends of Pakistan each day via Instagram.

“I wish to honour their lives and cherish their presence among us, and I wish to express gratitude for sharing this world with someone of their stature,” he said.

Farhan paid his first tribute to legendary actor Qavi Khan who has been entertaining us since 1952. He said that he had the privilege of sharing the screen with him, both on television as well as in a film.

“Anyone who has worked with Qavi sahab would know his demeanor only commands utmost respect. He is an institution. For his exemplary body of work he has recently been decorated with a Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan,” he said.

Next, Farhan celebrated the Sufi legend Abida Parveen whose melodies have been shared across borders for generations.

“Her soul-stirring voice and melodies have long had listeners across the globe in absolute awe. As a person, Abida ji embodies the very essence of Sufism. The few times I have had a chance to meet with her, I have witnessed first hand her absolute humility and respect for others. Be it another musician or a fan, everyone and anyone is extended the same warmth and courtesy by her,” he wrote.

Recently, the singer took to social media and celebrated acclaimed actor and comedian Umer Sharif.

“An absolute showman for whom no specific place or audience is required to exhibit his versatility of his craft. He will undoubted have you laughing hysterically, anywhere and everywhere you meet him,” said Saeed.

“I have toured India multiple times and if there is one ambassador of Pakistani culture and talent across the border, it is none other than Umer sahib.”

Earlier, he took to social media to pay tribute to doctors from his family serving on the frontline during the coronavirus crisis.

Sharing a photo of his father and brother on Instagram, both of whom are doctors, the singer wrote a lengthy note.