Fahad Mustafa has a question for PM Imran Khan

Actor and game show host Fahad Mustafa has a very important question to ask Prime Minister Imran Khan: what happened to this isn’t rocket science?

Taking to social media, the star of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad tagged the PM in a tweet and said: “Sir I know running a country is not an easy job but what happened to (Yeh Koi Rocket Science Nahi) you kept telling us that when you were in the opposition.”

@ImranKhanPTI Sir i know running a country is not an easy Job but what happened to (Yeh Koi Rocket Science Nahi) you kept telling us that when you were in the opposition. Plz tell me if i made the right decision voting you ? — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) June 26, 2020

The actor then asked the PM if he had made the right decision to vote for him.