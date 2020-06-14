Tuesday, June 23, 2020  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Faakhir drops new track on social media

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Faakhir drops new track on social media

Photo: Instagram/@faakhirm

Singer Faakhir Mehmood just dropped a new track with his two kids, Simone and Naael. According to the singer, the song, ‘Meri Double Chin’, is inspired by the family’s time in self-isolation due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Instagram, Faakhir said: “Directly affected and inspired by the Covid19 lockdown, Simone & Naael came up with this song, #MeriDoubleChin. Recorded in the comfort of their Dad’s home studio, it’s their first serious musical effort!”

View this post on Instagram

Directly affected and inspired by the Covid19 lockdown, Simone & Naael came up with this song, #MeriDoubleChin. Recorded in the comfort of their Dad’s home studio, it’s their first serious musical effort! Thanks to our fantastic team for making it happen and to all my wonderful friends for taking time out to become a part of this video. Song: Meri Double Chin Singer, Composition & Lyrics: Faakhir,Simone & Naael Music Programming: Shah Rukh Hassan DOP: Sadiq Azeem Director: Nadeem J. Produced by: Team NJ Media for NJDigitalTv @aijazzaslamofficial @faysalquraishi @ansari.bushra @javedsheikhofficial @adnansid1 @mominamustehsan @nabeelzafar7 @abrarulhaqpk @nadiahussain_khan @ayesha.m.omar @officialshehzadroy @realshoaibmalik @mariawasti @shahzadnawaz #MeriDoubleChin #covid19pakistan #karachi #njdigitaltv #faakhir #faakhirmehmood #pakistan #pakistanisingers #pakistaniinsta

A post shared by Faakhir Mehmood (@faakhirm) on Jun 22, 2020 at 9:08pm PDT

The singer thanked his team for making it happen and gave a shout out to all his friends for taking time out to become a part of the video.

The video featured special appearances by GEO’s Hamid Mir, actors Adnan Siddiqui, Javed Sheikh, Nadia Hussain, Aijaz Aslam, Bushra Ansari, and many others.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Adnan Siddiqui Faakhir Javed Sheikh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Criminal complaint filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar
Criminal complaint filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar
Tariq Aziz, the ultimate Pakistani game show host
Tariq Aziz, the ultimate Pakistani game show host
PTV game show host Tariq Aziz passes away
PTV game show host Tariq Aziz passes away
Hadiqa Kiani sings in Turkish for Ertugrul tribute
Hadiqa Kiani sings in Turkish for Ertugrul tribute
NAB recovers Rs1.95b from director Lucky Ali's fraudulent housing societies
NAB recovers Rs1.95b from director Lucky Ali’s fraudulent housing societies
Celebrities attend Rajput's funeral as death sparks mental health debate
Celebrities attend Rajput’s funeral as death sparks mental health debate
Celebrities remember Tariq Aziz as an icon of their childhood
Celebrities remember Tariq Aziz as an icon of their childhood
Sushant Singh's last film Dil Bechara to release online
Sushant Singh’s last film Dil Bechara to release online
Sonam Kapoor thanks husband, in-laws for being kind
Sonam Kapoor thanks husband, in-laws for being kind
Asim Azhar buys mom a Toyota Fortuner: guess the price
Asim Azhar buys mom a Toyota Fortuner: guess the price
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.