Faakhir drops new track on social media

Singer Faakhir Mehmood just dropped a new track with his two kids, Simone and Naael. According to the singer, the song, ‘Meri Double Chin’, is inspired by the family’s time in self-isolation due to the global coronavirus outbreak.
Taking to Instagram, Faakhir said: “Directly affected and inspired by the Covid19 lockdown, Simone & Naael came up with this song, #MeriDoubleChin. Recorded in the comfort of their Dad’s home studio, it’s their first serious musical effort!”
The singer thanked his team for making it happen and gave a shout out to all his friends for taking time out to become a part of the video.
The video featured special appearances by GEO’s Hamid Mir, actors Adnan Siddiqui, Javed Sheikh, Nadia Hussain, Aijaz Aslam, Bushra Ansari, and many others.