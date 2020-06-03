Wednesday, June 3, 2020  | 10 Shawwal, 1441
Entertainment

Don’t diss celebrities on their looks: Asim Azhar

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Don’t diss celebrities on their looks: Asim Azhar

Photo: Asim Azhar/ Instagram

Singer Asim Azhar says people should not make fun of how a celebrity looks. He took to Twitter to say it was funny that it is considered okay for “any random person to make a joke or diss a celebrity based on their looks”.

But if a celebrity hits back, it does not go down well. If you can’t take a joke back, don’t make one,” he said.

The singer said that he deleted a previous tweet because “two wrongs don’t make a right” and he wanted to make a point.

He added that he stood by what he said “before trolling or making a joke about anyone (public figures too) based on their looks, please understand, THAT is where the problem starts”.

