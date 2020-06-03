Don’t diss celebrities on their looks: Asim Azhar

Singer Asim Azhar says people should not make fun of how a celebrity looks. He took to Twitter to say it was funny that it is considered okay for “any random person to make a joke or diss a celebrity based on their looks”.

But if a celebrity hits back, it does not go down well. If you can’t take a joke back, don’t make one,” he said.

I find it funny that it’s considered okay for any random person to make a joke or diss a ‘celebrity’ based on their looks. But if a ‘celebrity’ hits back, shit goes crazy. If you can’t take a joke back, don’t make one. 😉 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) June 2, 2020

The singer said that he deleted a previous tweet because “two wrongs don’t make a right” and he wanted to make a point.

I deleted the tweet. Because, 2 wrongs don’t make a right & I just wanted to make a point. But also I still stand by what I said, before trolling or making a joke about anyone (public figures too) based on their looks, please understand, THAT is where the problem starts. Love ✌🏽 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) June 2, 2020

He added that he stood by what he said “before trolling or making a joke about anyone (public figures too) based on their looks, please understand, THAT is where the problem starts”.