Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Does Zaheer Abbas look like the Professor from Money Heist?

Posted: Jun 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 seconds ago
Does Zaheer Abbas look like the Professor from Money Heist?

Photo: SAMAA Digital

When she visited the Wall of Fame of cricketing legends at Gaddafi Stadium, actor Mehwish Hayat felt a great sense of pride looking at Pakistani heroes through the ages.

Taking to Instagram, the Punjabi Nahi Jaungi star said that her personal favourite captain was Inzamamul Haq. “Who is yours,” she asked fans.

The actor also said that the picture on her left (of cricketer Zaheer Abbas) reminded her of the Professor from the Netflix hit Money Heist.

“Also just noticed. In the picture over my left shoulder… doesn’t Zaheer Abbas look like the ‘Professor’ from the Money Heist? Lol,” she said.

