Friday, June 19, 2020  | 27 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Did you like Marina Khan’s outfits in Dhoop Kinare?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Did you like Marina Khan’s outfits in Dhoop Kinare?

Photo: Screengrab

If you were a fan of the hit drama serial Dhoop Kinare (1987) starring Rahat Kazmi and Marina Khan, you probably adored Dr Ahmer and Dr Zoya Ali Khan’s outfits.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion brand shared some screengrabs from the show and said: “TEEJAYS has designs on you! And it wouldn’t have been possible without You, so Thank You.” The fashion house recently joined Instagram.

The fashion brand was set up in the early 1970s and became a well-known brand by the 1980s. Fashion designer Tanveer Jamshed’s clothes become a fashion statement. The outfits were worn in several popular TV shows such as Tanhaiyan, Kiran Kahani, Uncle Urfi and Zer Zabar Pesh.

ICYMI: Dhoop Kinare revolves around a team of doctors working together at a hospital in Karachi. The story dives into the lives of Dr Ahmer (Kazmi) and Dr Zoya (Khan).

The TV show was directed by Kazmi’s wife Sahira and was written by Haseena Moin.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Dhoop Kinare Marina Khan Rahat Kazmi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Criminal complaint filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar
Criminal complaint filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar
Mahira Khan considers beau Salim Karim a blessing
Mahira Khan considers beau Salim Karim a blessing
Tariq Aziz, the ultimate Pakistani game show host
Tariq Aziz, the ultimate Pakistani game show host
PTV game show host Tariq Aziz passes away
PTV game show host Tariq Aziz passes away
Celebrities attend Rajput's funeral as death sparks mental health debate
Celebrities attend Rajput’s funeral as death sparks mental health debate
Celebrities remember Tariq Aziz as an icon of their childhood
Celebrities remember Tariq Aziz as an icon of their childhood
Sushant Singh's last film Dil Bechara to release online
Sushant Singh’s last film Dil Bechara to release online
Nida Yasir returns to hosting her morning show
Nida Yasir returns to hosting her morning show
Bollywood mourns death of young heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput
Bollywood mourns death of young heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput
Atif Aslam is not leaving the music industry
Atif Aslam is not leaving the music industry
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.