Did you like Marina Khan’s outfits in Dhoop Kinare?

If you were a fan of the hit drama serial Dhoop Kinare (1987) starring Rahat Kazmi and Marina Khan, you probably adored Dr Ahmer and Dr Zoya Ali Khan’s outfits.



Taking to Instagram, the fashion brand shared some screengrabs from the show and said: “TEEJAYS has designs on you! And it wouldn’t have been possible without You, so Thank You.” The fashion house recently joined Instagram.

The fashion brand was set up in the early 1970s and became a well-known brand by the 1980s. Fashion designer Tanveer Jamshed’s clothes become a fashion statement. The outfits were worn in several popular TV shows such as Tanhaiyan, Kiran Kahani, Uncle Urfi and Zer Zabar Pesh.

ICYMI: Dhoop Kinare revolves around a team of doctors working together at a hospital in Karachi. The story dives into the lives of Dr Ahmer (Kazmi) and Dr Zoya (Khan).

The TV show was directed by Kazmi’s wife Sahira and was written by Haseena Moin.