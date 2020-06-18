Did you know HSY was at the Royal wedding?

Did you know designer Hasan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY caught a glimpse of Lady Diana at the Royal wedding back in 1981? The ace designer took to Instagram to share how he ended up there with his mother.
Back in 1981, HSY was in London with his mother who worked as a secretary. According to HSY, his mom worked hard on raising them on a humble salary.
Life is unpredictable and magical. Let me take you back. The date was 29th July 1981 in London. The Day of the Royal Wedding between (late) Lady Diana and Prince Charles. My mother was a secretary and a single mother, working hard raising us on a humble salary. I was a little boy who she took along with her to stand way back in line to get a glimpse of the procession. She held me up on her shoulders the entire time so i could see beyond the sea of people infront of us. I was lucky to catch a glimpse of the Royal Carriage with the beautiful Queen of Hearts waving to the jubilant crowd as it passed us by. It was a magical moment. I was captivated. I would think about her and her regal posture, that stunning gown and her elegance and kindness for decades to come. She inspired me like she inspired countless others. Fast Forward to this picture. The Royal visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. This meeting held a very special meaning for me. On the same year i was celebrating my 25 years in Fashion, It felt like i had come full circle. I had worked so hard to be where i was in life. My mother and sister had sacrificed so much to bring me to this place. You can imagine what this felt like for me. This recognition of being invited from a handful from Pakistan to be introduced to them for your contributions in your field. I was overcome with gratitude. The son and daughter in law of the very same person who sparked my desire to be who i am were standing right in front of me and acknowledging my work. I felt my mothers pride in her sons acknowledgement from another great woman’s son who was now recognizing mine. Life is beautiful. Hard work and perseverance can make any dream a reality. Respect and kindness can open new avenues. Hope is all we need. Never lose that. Stay hopeful everyone. This too shall pass. #hsy #hope #gratitude #Love #Kindness #Elegance #Recognition #Pakistan #RoyalFamily #KateMiddleton #PrinceWilliam #RoyalVisit #ladydiana #RoyalWedding #Dreams #StaySafe #ThisTooShallPass @theroyalfamily
