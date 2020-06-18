Did you know HSY was at the Royal wedding?

Did you know designer Hasan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY caught a glimpse of Lady Diana at the Royal wedding back in 1981? The ace designer took to Instagram to share how he ended up there with his mother.

Back in 1981, HSY was in London with his mother who worked as a secretary. According to HSY, his mom worked hard on raising them on a humble salary.

“I was a little boy who she took along with her to stand way back in line to get a glimpse of the procession. She held me up on her shoulders the entire time so i could see beyond the sea of people in front of us,” he said. “I was lucky to catch a glimpse of the Royal Carriage with the beautiful Queen of Hearts waving to the jubilant crowd as it passed us by. It was a magical moment. I was captivated.”



The designer said that he thought about her and “her regal posture, that stunning gown and her elegance and kindness for decades to come. She inspired me like she inspired countless others”.