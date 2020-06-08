Did you know Dhoop Kinare is being dubbed in Arabic?

The Rahat Kazmi and Marina Khan starrer Dhoop Kinare is being dubbed in Arabic as part of a cultural exchanged between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

This was initiated by the federal minister of science and technology, Fawad Chaudhry, last year when he held the post of information minister.

Pak Dramas Dubbing in Arabic resumes, to be shown in KSA

It follows former information minister Fawad Chaudhry’s visit to the Saudi capital last year wherein he had announced Islamabad’s plans to exports its television series to the Kingdom soon. https://t.co/CCV1rXSjmp — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 24, 2020

Work on two other dramas, Tanhaiyan and Aahat, has been put on hold for now.

According to Arab News, this is the result of Chaudhry’s visit to the Saudi capital last year wherein he had announced Islamabad’s plans to exports its television series to the Kingdom soon.

“Three serials have since been selected for dubbing, namely Dhoop Kinare, Tanhaiyan and Aahat, with PTV officials citing delays in the dubbing process of the latter two due to budget constraints. The Arabic version of Dhoop Kinare, however, has been completed,” according to Dr Lubna Farah, a translation expert who is supervising the project.

“Work has resumed on the project and [the finished product] will soon be given probably to Saudi Arabia and the UAE [to air on] their television channels,” Information Minister Shibli Faraz told Arab News.

The news website reported that Muhammad Idrees, Controller International Affairs at PTV, said it was as yet unclear when pending work would resume on the two dramas, adding: “It is entirely a ministry [of information] prerogative when and where they send these dramas.”

It quoted Shazia Sikander, a former international affairs director at PTV during whose tenure the project was started: “The project was initiated three years ago…the other two [Tanhaiyan and Aahat] could not be completed because of the non-availability of the remaining funds.”