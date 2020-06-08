Monday, June 8, 2020  | 15 Shawwal, 1441
Did you know Bushra Ansari’s role model was Lucille Ball?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/@ansari.bushra

Actor Bushra Ansari recently took to Instagram to share a throwback photograph with her role model Lucille Ball from I love Lucy.

Sharing a photo with a wax figurine of the Hollywood comedian, Bushra said: “MY ROLE MODEL IN COMEDY…LUCY!”

MY ROLE MODEL IN COMEDY..LUCY!!!

A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra) on Jun 6, 2020 at 7:21am PDT

Lucille Désirée Ball was an American actress, comedian, model, studio executive and producer. She was the star and producer of sitcoms I Love Lucy, The Lucy Show, Here’s Lucy, and Life with Lucy, as well as comedy television specials aired under the title The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour.

