Did Bushra Ansari just call drama critics ‘corona’?

Veteran actress, playwright and Pakistan’s favourite comedian, Bushra Ansari is trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

Ansari decided to leave a long, harsh comment on a review of her drama serial, Zebaish, by YouTube channel Amma TV Aur Mein. It is an online show by Momin Ali Munshi and his mother Lubna Faryad where dramas are reviewed through the lens of an ordinary mom (Amma) watching Pakistani television.

The reviews are supposed to be humorous, blunt and representative of what the common Pakistani woman thinks of the dramas she is watching.

But Ansari did not take lightly to the review of actors Zara Noor Abbas and Asma Abbas for their roles in Zebaish. Here’s what her now deleted comment was:

But Twitter isn’t having it. They want the actor to apologise. Soon after Ansari’s comment, #IStandWithAmma started trending to show support with Faryad.

Bushra Ansari has lost so many fans today and rightly so.

Your inferiority complex SHOWS here. Calling a graceful punjabi woman jaahil paindu when you’ve gained cash and fame for playing saima chaudhry. — NotsoLonely (@ragermanager) June 30, 2020

I ‘was’ a huge of Bushra Ansari but what she did is totally disgusting and #IStandWithAmma. — Adambaizar (@adambaizar) June 30, 2020

The choice of words is disgusting used by bushra…. bdw @mominalimunshi

Ki Amaa is my favorite…….#IStandWithAmma yeeesss… Keep it up’ dear Amma — Soniya Sikandar Ranjha🇵🇰 (@SoniyaSikandar) June 30, 2020

What’s wrong with you Bushra Ansari. You wish Corona on someone just because you can’t face criticism. Your whole comment is below the belt. Expected better from you — Javeria (@javeriahassan22) June 30, 2020