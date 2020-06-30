Wednesday, July 1, 2020  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Entertainment

Did Bushra Ansari just call drama critics ‘corona’?

Posted: Jun 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Did Bushra Ansari just call drama critics ‘corona’?

Photo: Facebook

Veteran actress, playwright and Pakistan’s favourite comedian, Bushra Ansari is trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

Ansari decided to leave a long, harsh comment on a review of her drama serial, Zebaish, by YouTube channel Amma TV Aur Mein. It is an online show by Momin Ali Munshi and his mother Lubna Faryad where dramas are reviewed through the lens of an ordinary mom (Amma) watching Pakistani television.

The reviews are supposed to be humorous, blunt and representative of what the common Pakistani woman thinks of the dramas she is watching.

But Ansari did not take lightly to the review of actors Zara Noor Abbas and Asma Abbas for their roles in Zebaish. Here’s what her now deleted comment was:

 

But Twitter isn’t having it. They want the actor to apologise. Soon after Ansari’s comment, #IStandWithAmma started trending to show support with Faryad.

MOST READ
Fahad Mustafa has a question for PM Imran Khan
Wedding bells: singer Haroon Rashid just got married
Mohib Mirza doesn't know where his daughter is
Ali Gul Pir breaks down Zartaj Gul’s COVID-19 logic
Nimra Khan celebrates her 29th birthday amid pandemic
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share adorable selfie with fans
T-series forced to remove Atif Aslam's song after backlash
Hina Altaf says marrying Aagha Ali was the right decision
HSY posts adorable birthday wish for his 'muse' Vaneeza Ahmed
Ali Zafar shares throwback photo with Bollywood's Sushant Singh Rajput
