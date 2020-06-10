Wednesday, June 10, 2020  | 17 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Deepika Padukone wishes the greatest off-screen hero on his birthday

Posted: Jun 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Deepika Padukone wishes the greatest off-screen hero on his birthday

Photo: File

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone wished her father, former badminton player Prakash Padukone, on his 65th birthday on Wednesday. She said that he was the “greatest off-screen hero”.

Deepika took to Instagram and posted a note for her father along with a throwback picture of the duo. “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank you for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa! We love you,” she captioned the picture. 

Her father was honoured with the Arjuna award in 1972 and is also the recipient of a Padma Shri. 

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 and Shakun Batra’s untitled film.

Deepika Padukone
 
