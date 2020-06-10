Deepika Padukone wishes the greatest off-screen hero on his birthday

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone wished her father, former badminton player Prakash Padukone, on his 65th birthday on Wednesday. She said that he was the “greatest off-screen hero”.

Deepika took to Instagram and posted a note for her father along with a throwback picture of the duo. “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank you for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa! We love you,” she captioned the picture.

Her father was honoured with the Arjuna award in 1972 and is also the recipient of a Padma Shri.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 and Shakun Batra’s untitled film.