HOME > Entertainment

Criminal complaint filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar

Posted: Jun 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Criminal complaint filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar

Photo: File

A criminal complaint has been filed in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, where Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been held responsible actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

In a complaint filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha claimed that they should be held responsible as they did not let the late actor’s career flourish.

The complainant claimed that hurdles were created for Sushant and his movies did not get released because of these Bollywood stars. He alleged that Rajput was never invited to film events because of them.

He said the complaint had been filed under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranawat had been listed as a witness in the case.

Others named in the complaint are Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar, and director Dinesh.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last week. His death sparked a debate on mental health and nepotism in the film industry.

