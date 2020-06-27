Saturday, June 27, 2020  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Conan Doyle Estate sues Netflix over ’emotional’ Sherlock Holmes

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Conan Doyle Estate sues Netflix over ’emotional’ Sherlock Holmes

Photo: AFP

Netflix is being sued by the estate of Sherlock Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle for alleged breach of copyright after a new film portrayed the famous detective as having feelings and respecting women.

The movie, Enola Holmes starring Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown, is a Netflix adaptation of a series of Nancy Springer novels that imagines the detective has a teenage sister.

Although a separate court case established early Holmes novels are in the public domain, the lawsuit alleges the detective only developed feelings in the last 10 books, which remain under the control of Arthur Conan Doyle estate.

“Holmes became warmer. He became capable of friendship. He could express emotion. He began to respect women,” the suit, filed in New Mexico federal court on Tuesday, claimed.

The suit alleges Holmes only shows his feelings in the final novels, arguing that as a result Springer’s depiction and Netflix’s adaptation would violate their copyright.

The lawsuit notes that when he wrote the later novels, Doyle had lost both his brother

and his eldest son in the First World War: “It was no longer enough that the Holmes character was the most brilliant rational and analytical mind. Holmes needed to be human.”

The suit says that as well as using publically available characters, Springer’s “novels copy Conan Doyle’s original additions in the Copyrighted Stories.

“Among other copied elements, the Springer novels make extensive infringing use of Conan Doyle’s transformation of Holmes from cold and critical to warm, respectful, and kind in his relationships.”

In addition to Netflix, the lawsuit also targets Springer, her publisher Penguin Random House and the producer of the latest film Legendary Pictures.

FaceBook WhatsApp
netflix Sherlock Holmes
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saba Hamid celebrates birthday following proper SOPs
Saba Hamid celebrates birthday following proper SOPs
Mohib Mirza doesn't know where his daughter is
Mohib Mirza doesn’t know where his daughter is
Ali Gul Pir breaks down Zartaj Gul’s COVID-19 logic
Ali Gul Pir breaks down Zartaj Gul’s COVID-19 logic
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share adorable selfie with fans
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share adorable selfie with fans
Asim Azhar buys mom a Toyota Fortuner: guess the price
Asim Azhar buys mom a Toyota Fortuner: guess the price
Fahad Mustafa has a question for PM Imran Khan
Fahad Mustafa has a question for PM Imran Khan
Shaniera Akram believes being a mom is a blessing
Shaniera Akram believes being a mom is a blessing
T-series forced to remove Atif Aslam's song after backlash
T-series forced to remove Atif Aslam’s song after backlash
Hina Altaf says marrying Aagha Ali was the right decision
Hina Altaf says marrying Aagha Ali was the right decision
Nimra Khan celebrates her 29th birthday amid pandemic
Nimra Khan celebrates her 29th birthday amid pandemic
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.