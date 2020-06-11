Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Coachella music fest cancelled for 2020 due to pandemic

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Coachella music fest cancelled for 2020 due to pandemic

Photo: AFP

California’s premier desert music fest Coachella, which had been postponed until October because of the coronavirus pandemic, has been cancelled for 2020, health officials announced Wednesday.

The festival, held annually in Indio, California, was initially set to take place over two weekends in April and was to be headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

It was moved to October as the deadly COVID-19 virus spread across the United States.

However, on Wednesday Riverside County Public Health Officer Cameron Kaiser decided to scrap the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” said Kaiser. “In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor (Gavin) Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter.

“Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward.”

Kaiser said he was aware that his decision would impact many people but stressed that his first priority was to protect the health of the community.

The Coachella festival is one of numerous high-profile events, including South by Southwest and Ultra Music Festival, that have been canceled because of the pandemic.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coachella music festival
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal share sun-kissed selfie
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal share sun-kissed selfie
JK Rowling loves this Pakistani girl’s illustration for The Ickabog
JK Rowling loves this Pakistani girl’s illustration for The Ickabog
Stage actor Mirza Akhtar Shirani passes away in Karachi
Stage actor Mirza Akhtar Shirani passes away in Karachi
Pakistan’s music archives go digital with @pesh.kash
Pakistan’s music archives go digital with @pesh.kash
Nadia Jamil wants people stop assuming things about her
Nadia Jamil wants people stop assuming things about her
Have you seen the Ertugrul Ghazi statue in Lahore?
Have you seen the Ertugrul Ghazi statue in Lahore?
The slow and silent death of Pashto film industry
The slow and silent death of Pashto film industry
Mahira Khan wants you to watch this documentary right now
Mahira Khan wants you to watch this documentary right now
Are you ready to read about Meera’s life?
Are you ready to read about Meera’s life?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.