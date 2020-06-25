Check out these Bollywood Dance Moves stickers by Shehzil Mirza

Artist Shehzil Mirza keeps surprising us with her amazing work. This time, the artist took to social media to share something she did back in 2017.

In an Instagram post, she said that she was asked to make a Bollywood Dance Moves sticker pack for the messaging app, Google Allo.

“This was pretty hard because making famous people look like themselves in tiny dancing pixels was a challenge for me,” she wrote in the caption. “I also got to watch hours of Bollywood dances, freeze framing gestures to get it right (Which could be a great quarantine activity btw).”

The app was later discontinued but Mirza now has a collection of tiny Shahrukhs.