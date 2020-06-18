Thursday, June 18, 2020  | 26 Shawwal, 1441
Entertainment

Celebrities remember Tariq Aziz as an icon of their childhood

Posted: Jun 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Celebrities remember Tariq Aziz as an icon of their childhood

Photo: Instagram/mustafafahad26

Legendary TV show host Tariq Aziz passed away on Wednesday at the age of 84 in Lahore.

He was best known for the quiz show Neelam Ghar on PTV which was later renamed The Tariq Aziz Show (1997) and later Bazm-e-Tariq Aziz (2006).

He also stared in several Urdu and Punjabi films, including a supporting role Insaniyat with Zeba and Waheed Murad. Aziz was diabetic and according to his wife, taken to the hospital in the morning after he complained about feeling ill. His funeral prayers were held in Lahore’s Garden Town.

As news of his death spread, celebrity tributes started pouring in. Many spoke about the impact Aziz had on them and how much they enjoyed his show.

