Cancer has given me the opportunity to befriend myself: Nadia

Actor Nadia Jamil says that cancer has given her the opportunity to befriend herself. The actor recently shared a health update on Instagram where she told fans that her hair was shedding and nails were falling off.
“After I washed my face tonight I realised it was looking even more bare and exposed. Then I realised, lashes and eyebrows have also been falling,” she said. “Vanity has gone. Old me is going through a thorough metamorphosis. Relationships are falling into perspective and I feel very fragile even as im getting stronger, within.”
After I washed my face tonight I realised it was looking even more bare and exposed. Then I realised, lashes and eyebrows have also been falling. So much more than hair is shedding. Nails are falling off. Vanity has gone. Old me is going through a thorough metamorphosis. Relationships are falling into perspective and I feel very fragile even as im getting stronger, within. Cancer has given me the opportunity to befriend me. And I’m meeting myself at the best time ever. Low on energy, mellow, a little sadder than before but so much more patient and insightful. I like this me. I respect her. I’ve always come through for others and am enjoying coming through for me. For the first time ever. I didn’t think I’d have to hold myself alone through shivery nights of fatigue. But I do. And it’s fine. It’s getting easier to accept. Everything. The disease, the chemo, the people changing, the body changing, the bare head and large, startling honest, naked eyes. There is a universe within one that is waiting to be discovered. Grief, seclusion, silence, vigilant awareness and a thoughtful introspection light the way to it. I feel alone because old loves have distanced themselves but I am not alone because I have taken their place. And I am looking forward to the energy, the people, the opportunities waiting for this stronger version of me, in the future. New stories will emerge from old ones. It is intense. It is what it is. For now. Some people fear intensity, others take it in their stride. Anyhow… my goodnight post ends on hope & a huge hug! A relative told me my posts are too emotional. Indeed. I am emotional. And im yours. This is me, and I am not apologising at all. Enjoy my heart. It’s yours… Love Peace Out from Nico & Nado 🙃❤️🤗 #cancerfighter #hope #selfdiscovery
Hello dear ones, Thought I would update you on my journey. I’m feeling much better, physically and emotionally, though of course the chemo is still working on me and nausea, fatigue, sadness come and go. Sometimes I look at my face and bald head and love it. It looks so clear, with its honest eyes and strong smile. And sometimes it freaks out. There are days I sit in the sun, play with Nico, read and write, days I walk in the park and chat with friends. Then there are days I feel small, vunerable and fragile. Im realising I do not need to apologize for feeling this way. And am deeply grateful for the incredible patience of some of my friends and family. Everyone likes to smile with you, but cheers to those who love you and hold you through your fears. Today was my nephews birthday but my brothers and sister Saby still called and heard me out. Shared their opinions and gave me so much strength. I’m eternally grateful for all of you out there who give me a shoulder, a cuddle, kindness, a change of scene, a nice meal and most importantly, patience, when I’m on a downer. A salute to your strength and your love. Next week another chemo session and I’m mentally preparing for the tsunami of fatigue and nausea that’s about to hit me. And Im smiling because I already know I’ll come out stronger and clearer than before. Only two more to go InshaAllah and then radiation and hooohaaaaa! I’m done 🙂 The now is forging a warrior for an incredible future. Meanwhile random drunk man abuses his shadows at the top of his lungs outside my window. What a frighteningly sad place to be in. Alone and angry. I thank Allah for where I am and who I am. For all of you… #cancerfighter #chemowarrior #igetbywithalittlehelpfrommyfriends
Earlier, she took to social media after she shaved her head post-chemotherapy and prayed to be stronger for her kids and end her relationship with loneliness.
In May, she had her first chemotherapy session. Back in April, the actor told fans that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She is currently in the UK for treatment.