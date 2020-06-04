Cancer has given me the opportunity to befriend myself: Nadia

Actor Nadia Jamil says that cancer has given her the opportunity to befriend herself. The actor recently shared a health update on Instagram where she told fans that her hair was shedding and nails were falling off.



“After I washed my face tonight I realised it was looking even more bare and exposed. Then I realised, lashes and eyebrows have also been falling,” she said. “Vanity has gone. Old me is going through a thorough metamorphosis. Relationships are falling into perspective and I feel very fragile even as im getting stronger, within.”

Earlier, she took to social media after she shaved her head post-chemotherapy and prayed to be stronger for her kids and end her relationship with loneliness.

In May, she had her first chemotherapy session. Back in April, the actor told fans that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She is currently in the UK for treatment.