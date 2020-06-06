Saturday, June 6, 2020  | 13 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

California says film, TV production can resume June 12

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
California says film, TV production can resume June 12

Photo: AFP

California will allow film, television and music production to resume from June 12 if conditions permit after months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor’s office said Friday.

Film and television productions in the Golden State have been shuttered since mid-March.

The reopening will be subject to approval by local health officers, the California Public Health Office said.

“To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew and other industry workers should abide by safety protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers,” it said.

However it is not clear if major Hollywood studios will be able to resume operations from next week because Los Angeles county is one of the main coronavirus epicenters in California, recording about half the infections and deaths in the state.

To date, more than 125,000 cases and 4,500 deaths have been confirmed in California.

films Hollywood
 
