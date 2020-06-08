Monday, June 8, 2020  | 15 Shawwal, 1441
Entertainment

Bollywood’s Alia Bhatt reads Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Posted: Jun 8, 2020
Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Good news for young wizards around the world. If you’ve been following JK Rowling’s Harry Potter at Home, you can now read chapter eight of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and Alec Baldwin of 30 Rock.

Bhatt took to Instagram to share the news. “Two months ago Harry, Hogwarts, and the Wizarding World walked into my life and almost immediately, in my heart,” she said. “Somehow, when I was younger life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books.”

Back in May, Spotify and author JK Rowling announced the release of free weekly recordings narrated by celebrities of the first book in the wildly popular Harry Potter series.

To help children, and perhaps adults, cope with confinement measures, Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who played the beloved wizard character in the books’ cinematic renditions, voiced the first chapter of the series’ premiere novel.

He will be joined by a coterie stars including soccer legend David Beckham along with actors Stephen Fry and Dakota Fanning, who will lend their voices to the book’s subsequent chapters.

All 17 chapters will be out by mid-summer, Spotify said, and the recordings will be available cost-free on the music platform, which recently began making strides in the audio book and podcast realms.

Videos of the celebrity recordings will stream on the website Harry Potter At Home.

