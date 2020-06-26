Friday, June 26, 2020  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood to resume shoots but virus rules dull its shine

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bollywood to resume shoots but virus rules dull its shine

Photo: AFP

Bollywood will resume film shoots immediately, industry representatives said Thursday, but strict virus rules banning “elaborate or extravagant” scenes threaten to strip the world’s biggest movie-making machine of its trademark dazzle.

The decision by three major industry bodies ends a months-long hiatus following the imposition of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown in India in late March.

Although the government allowed shoots to resume earlier this month, producers, actors and crew have been embroiled in negotiations about the health risks involved.

On Thursday, industry representatives said they had “amicably resolved the outstanding issues (and) paved the way for the immediate resumption of shootings”, including the provision of medical and life insurance to all crew members.

But tough restrictions to fight the spread of the virus pose a major challenge to filmmakers, who will not be allowed to film wedding scenes or fight sequences that have long been Bollywood staples.

Furthermore, actors over the age of 65 are banned from being on set — a rule that would see some of India’s most revered stars, such as 77-year-old Amitabh Bachchan, forced to stay home instead.

Social distancing norms will put a stop to scenes showing actors kissing or embracing, spelling a return to the more conservative 1980s, when Bollywood songs often cut to images of flowers brushing against each other — then a shorthand for romance.

Producers will also be required to have a doctor, nurse and an ambulance on set — a punishing requirement at a time when Mumbai is already struggling with a shortage of health workers and ambulances.

The 16-page set of guidelines, framed by the Producers Guild of India, also includes a request for actors to do their hair and makeup at home and urges casting directors to locate real-life relatives for family sequences to limit interactions between strangers.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hadiqa Kiani sings in Turkish for Ertugrul tribute
Hadiqa Kiani sings in Turkish for Ertugrul tribute
Saba Hamid celebrates birthday following proper SOPs
Saba Hamid celebrates birthday following proper SOPs
NAB recovers Rs1.95b from director Lucky Ali's fraudulent housing societies
NAB recovers Rs1.95b from director Lucky Ali’s fraudulent housing societies
Mohib Mirza doesn't know where his daughter is
Mohib Mirza doesn’t know where his daughter is
Ali Gul Pir breaks down Zartaj Gul’s COVID-19 logic
Ali Gul Pir breaks down Zartaj Gul’s COVID-19 logic
Asim Azhar buys mom a Toyota Fortuner: guess the price
Asim Azhar buys mom a Toyota Fortuner: guess the price
Alamgir, legendary singer, is not dead: fact-check
Alamgir, legendary singer, is not dead: fact-check
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share adorable selfie with fans
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share adorable selfie with fans
Shaniera Akram believes being a mom is a blessing
Shaniera Akram believes being a mom is a blessing
ICYMI: Here's the ultimate guide to Sabiha Khanum's best films
ICYMI: Here’s the ultimate guide to Sabiha Khanum’s best films
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.