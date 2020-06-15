Friday, June 26, 2020  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Bilal Maqsood shares throwback from concert in India

Posted: Jun 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bilal Maqsood shares throwback from concert in India

Photo: Instagram/@bilalxmaqsood

Bilal Maqsood of the band Strings recently took to social media to share a throwback photo from a mini concert in India.

According to the singer, they were performing for the launch of Bollywood actor John Abraham’s clothing line. While singing their hit ‘Sarkiye ye Pahar’, they were joined on stage by Abraham’s then girl friend and co-star Bipasha Basu.

Earlier, Maqsood took to Instagram to tell his fans and followers that he was doing fine.

“Doing well and out of isolation, thank you for your duas,” said the singer in an Instagram post.

The singer and guitarist revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus during a Q&A session on Instagram while answering a fan’s question about his family’s health.

“I’ve tested positive, but we are all fine,” he replied.

bilal maqsood Bipasha Basu Bollywood
 
