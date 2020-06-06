Banksy gives fitting tribute to George Floyd with new artwork

English street artist Banksy unveiled a new artwork honouring George Flyod on Saturday.

Talking about his latest piece on Instagram, Banksy said that he doesn’t want to stay silent anymore. The artwork depicts a grim reality where a candle has been lit and it setting the American flag on fire.

“At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. But why would I do that? It’s not their problem. It’s mine,” reads the note along with the artwork.

“People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system.”

“Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living downstairs. This faulty system is making their life a misery, but it’s not their job to fix it. They can’t – no-one will let them in the apartment upstairs.”

“This is a white problem and if white problem don’t fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in,” the artist concludes.

Protests have broken out across the US in the wake of the killing of the 46-year-old African American Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

White officer Derek Chauvin was videoed pushing his knee into his neck for over eight minutes, while Floyd kept begging that he cannot breathe.