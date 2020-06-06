Saturday, June 6, 2020  | 13 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
Banksy gives fitting tribute to George Floyd with new artwork

Posted: Jun 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Banksy gives fitting tribute to George Floyd with new artwork

Photo: Instagram/@banksy

English street artist Banksy unveiled a new artwork honouring George Flyod on Saturday.

Talking about his latest piece on Instagram, Banksy said that he doesn’t want to stay silent anymore. The artwork depicts a grim reality where a candle has been lit and it setting the American flag on fire.

“At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. But why would I do that? It’s not their problem. It’s mine,” reads the note along with the artwork.

“People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system.”

“Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living downstairs. This faulty system is making their life a misery, but it’s not their job to fix it. They can’t – no-one will let them in the apartment upstairs.”

“This is a white problem and if white problem don’t fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in,” the artist concludes.

Protests have broken out across the US in the wake of the killing of the 46-year-old African American Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

White officer Derek Chauvin was videoed pushing his knee into his neck for over eight minutes, while Floyd kept begging that he cannot breathe.

MOST READ
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari tie the knot
Sadaf wasn’t the reason behind my separation with Syra: Shahroz
What’s going on with PTV’s YouTube channel?
Wahaj Ali misses his bff Maya Ali
Nida Yasir to share totkas for coronavirus on her show
Nida Yasir and husband dismiss fake news regarding their health
Sakina Samo says she is not dead
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal share sun-kissed selfie
Here’s how Saba Qamar spent her Eid
JK Rowling loves this Pakistani girl’s illustration for The Ickabog
