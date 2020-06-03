Azaan Sami Khan wishes his son on his birthday

Singer and music producer Azaan Sami Khan recently took to Instagram to wish his son on his birthday.



According to Khan, Ebrahim is not just his son but also his best friend, teach and harshest critic. “Thank you for being my son and if this makes sense or not, when you came from the heavens thank you for choosing me to be your Baba. I love you,” he said.

Azaan shared that he didn’t release a song till his son had heard and approved of it.

“Believe me he has had harsh criticism and opinions even during Parwaaz when he spoke jibrish and he was 3. We knew if he liked something or not and when he hears the final version and approves only then is it released,” he said.