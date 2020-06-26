Saturday, June 27, 2020  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ayeza Khan shares adorable throwback photo

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Ayeza Khan shares adorable throwback photo

Photo: File

Mere Paas Tum Ho star Ayeza Khan just shared an adorable throwback photo on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said that when she was young and the teacher would ask what they wanted to be when they’d grow up, her friends would say doctor, teacher and such but she wanted to be a bride.

The actor is currently starring opposite her husband, Danish Taimoor, in Geo Tv’s Mehrposh.

View this post on Instagram

@harpalgeotv @7thskyentertainment

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on Jun 26, 2020 at 9:36am PDT

Earlier this month, she hit six million followers on Instagram. The  actress took to social media to share the good news with her fans. She extended gratitude to the fans for their love and support.

She wrote: “6 million followers. A dream, truly.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ayeza Khan Danish Taimoor Mere Paas Tum Ho
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hadiqa Kiani sings in Turkish for Ertugrul tribute
Hadiqa Kiani sings in Turkish for Ertugrul tribute
Saba Hamid celebrates birthday following proper SOPs
Saba Hamid celebrates birthday following proper SOPs
Mohib Mirza doesn't know where his daughter is
Mohib Mirza doesn’t know where his daughter is
Ali Gul Pir breaks down Zartaj Gul’s COVID-19 logic
Ali Gul Pir breaks down Zartaj Gul’s COVID-19 logic
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share adorable selfie with fans
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share adorable selfie with fans
Asim Azhar buys mom a Toyota Fortuner: guess the price
Asim Azhar buys mom a Toyota Fortuner: guess the price
Alamgir, legendary singer, is not dead: fact-check
Alamgir, legendary singer, is not dead: fact-check
Shaniera Akram believes being a mom is a blessing
Shaniera Akram believes being a mom is a blessing
T-series forced to remove Atif Aslam's song after backlash
T-series forced to remove Atif Aslam’s song after backlash
Hina Altaf says marrying Aagha Ali was the right decision
Hina Altaf says marrying Aagha Ali was the right decision
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.