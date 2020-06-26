Ayeza Khan shares adorable throwback photo

Mere Paas Tum Ho star Ayeza Khan just shared an adorable throwback photo on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said that when she was young and the teacher would ask what they wanted to be when they’d grow up, her friends would say doctor, teacher and such but she wanted to be a bride.

The actor is currently starring opposite her husband, Danish Taimoor, in Geo Tv’s Mehrposh.

Earlier this month, she hit six million followers on Instagram. The actress took to social media to share the good news with her fans. She extended gratitude to the fans for their love and support.

She wrote: “6 million followers. A dream, truly.”