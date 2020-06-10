Ayeza Khan has 6m followers on Instagram

Pakistani actor Ayeza Khan has hit six million followers on Instagram.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress took to social media to share the good news with her fans. She extended gratitude to the fans for their love and support.

She wrote: “6 million followers. A dream, truly.”

“I can’t thank you guys enough for the support and love that you all show me. Every single one of you is the reason why I stand where I do today.”

Earlier, Maan Mayal actor Maya Ali hit four million people following her on Instagram.

Sharing a photo with a cake on her social media on Sunday, the Parey Hut Love star thanked her fans and followers for all the love and support.

So far, Aiman Khan had the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, surpassing Mahira Khan. She has 6.2 million. She is followed by Mahira Khan with 6 million followers.

Aiman and Mahira are closely followed by Ayeza Khan who has 5.9 million, and Sajal Aly who got 5.7 million.

