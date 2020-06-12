Friday, June 12, 2020  | 19 Shawwal, 1441
Entertainment

Atif Aslam is not leaving the music industry

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Atif Aslam is not leaving the music industry

Photo: File

Despite the rumours, singer Atif Aslam is not leaving the music industry. He clarified this in an interview on Wednesday with on Hamid Mir’s show Capital Talk.

The 37-year-old singer said that leaving the music business was quite personal. “I want to religion to be a part of my life,” he said. “I won’t be giving up music but I do want to highlight important aspects of religion like the 99 names of Allah and Tajdar-e-Haram.”

“I feel happy knowing that there are people out there who are not just listening to my music but are also getting inclined towards these things,” he said, adding that he was not quitting the business.

Talking about his recitation of azaan that took the internet by storm in the lockdown, Atif said his biggest wish was to give the call of prayer at the Kaaba.

View this post on Instagram

A Call for help

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam) on Apr 4, 2020 at 2:49am PDT

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi took to Twitter after watching Atif’s interview and said: “May Allah accept your dua and wish brother.”

RELATED STORIES
 

