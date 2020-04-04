Tuesday, June 30, 2020  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Entertainment

Atif Aslam hits 5m followers on Instagram

Posted: Jun 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Atif Aslam hits 5m followers on Instagram

Photo: File

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam just crossed a milestone on Instagram.

The popular singer now has five million followers on the photo and video sharing platform.

After reaching five million followers on Instagram, Aslam now joins the list of Pakistani personalities who are followed by millions of fans from all around the world on social networking platform.

View this post on Instagram

A Call for help

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam) on Apr 4, 2020 at 2:49am PDT

Actor Aiman Khan is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, surpassing Superstar‘s Mahira Khan. She has 6.2 million. She is followed by Mahira Khan with six million followers.

Earlier this month, Indian music label T-Series removed Atif’s song from the movie ‘Marjaavan,’ from its YouTube channel. The music label removed the song following the backlash and Twitter trend: #TakeDownAtifAslamSong.

