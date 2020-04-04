Atif Aslam hits 5m followers on Instagram

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam just crossed a milestone on Instagram.

The popular singer now has five million followers on the photo and video sharing platform.

After reaching five million followers on Instagram, Aslam now joins the list of Pakistani personalities who are followed by millions of fans from all around the world on social networking platform.

Actor Aiman Khan is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, surpassing Superstar‘s Mahira Khan. She has 6.2 million. She is followed by Mahira Khan with six million followers.

Earlier this month, Indian music label T-Series removed Atif’s song from the movie ‘Marjaavan,’ from its YouTube channel. The music label removed the song following the backlash and Twitter trend: #TakeDownAtifAslamSong.