Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Asim Azhar buys mom a Toyota Fortuner: guess the price

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Asim Azhar buys mom a Toyota Fortuner: guess the price

Asim Azhar tweeted this photo.

Pakistani singer finally bought his mother’s dream car and took to social media to share his happiness.

Taking to Instagram, he shared that his mother always wanted this car and he finally got it for her.

The vehicle is a Toyota Fortuner and it costs around Rs6 million to Rs8 million, according to the PakWheels.

Numerous celebrities like Fahad Mustafa, Ali Kazmi, Ayaz Somroo and cricketer Shadab congratulated him. Asim bought his first car back in 2016 and shared the news with his fan on social media.

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat also took to Twitter on Friday to share her love for cars.

She shared that she is not a car geek but still wants a Mini Cooper with her name on it.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asim Azhar mehwish hayat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Criminal complaint filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar
Criminal complaint filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar
Tariq Aziz, the ultimate Pakistani game show host
Tariq Aziz, the ultimate Pakistani game show host
PTV game show host Tariq Aziz passes away
PTV game show host Tariq Aziz passes away
Celebrities attend Rajput's funeral as death sparks mental health debate
Celebrities attend Rajput’s funeral as death sparks mental health debate
NAB recovers Rs1.95b from director Lucky Ali's fraudulent housing societies
NAB recovers Rs1.95b from director Lucky Ali’s fraudulent housing societies
Hadiqa Kiani sings in Turkish for Ertugrul tribute
Hadiqa Kiani sings in Turkish for Ertugrul tribute
Celebrities remember Tariq Aziz as an icon of their childhood
Celebrities remember Tariq Aziz as an icon of their childhood
Sushant Singh's last film Dil Bechara to release online
Sushant Singh’s last film Dil Bechara to release online
Nida Yasir returns to hosting her morning show
Nida Yasir returns to hosting her morning show
Bollywood mourns death of young heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput
Bollywood mourns death of young heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.