Asim Azhar buys mom a Toyota Fortuner: guess the price

Pakistani singer finally bought his mother’s dream car and took to social media to share his happiness.

Taking to Instagram, he shared that his mother always wanted this car and he finally got it for her.

The vehicle is a Toyota Fortuner and it costs around Rs6 million to Rs8 million, according to the PakWheels.

Numerous celebrities like Fahad Mustafa, Ali Kazmi, Ayaz Somroo and cricketer Shadab congratulated him. Asim bought his first car back in 2016 and shared the news with his fan on social media.

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat also took to Twitter on Friday to share her love for cars.

Not really a car freak.. but who doesn’t like a volcanic orange Mini Cooper with their name on it?

