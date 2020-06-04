Are you ready to read about Meera’s life?

Actor Meera is going through her photo archives as she gets ready to pen her memoir. According to the Baaji star, she’s currently writing the first three chapters of her book.
Sharing a legendary photograph from India, the actor took fans back to 2003 with an Instagram post. In the photograph, Meera looks beautiful in a yellow sari and is standing next to Bollywood stars Dilip Kumar, Shatrugun Sinha and Pankaj Udhas.
View this post on Instagram
One of the my library picture lifetime picture legends in one frame India 2003 Taken this picture when I was in Bombay I start writing chapter 1 chapter to chapter 3 my life story I’m enjoying writing I’m enjoying so much writing deep down parts coming soon my book my life who I am why I am
Meera said that in this photo she was standing with legends. She shared that the photo was taken in Bombay during a trip.
She told fans that she was currently writing the first three chapters of her book and was enjoying the writing process. She said after reading the book, people will understand “who I am and why I am”.