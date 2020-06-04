Thursday, June 4, 2020  | 11 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Are you ready to read about Meera’s life?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Are you ready to read about Meera’s life?

Photo: File

Actor Meera is going through her photo archives as she gets ready to pen her memoir. According to the Baaji star, she’s currently writing the first three chapters of her book.  

Sharing a legendary photograph from India, the actor took fans back to 2003 with an Instagram post. In the photograph, Meera looks beautiful in a yellow sari and is standing next to Bollywood stars Dilip Kumar, Shatrugun Sinha and Pankaj Udhas.

Meera said that in this photo she was standing with legends. She shared that the photo was taken in Bombay during a trip.

She told fans that she was currently writing the first three chapters of her book and was enjoying the writing process. She said after reading the book, people will understand “who I am and why I am”.

RELATED STORIES
 

